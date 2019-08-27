Thomas’ homer leads Biloxi to 3-1 win over Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Braves in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The home run by Thomas scored Cooper Hummel and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Biloxi took the lead on a solo home run by Joantgel Segovia. Mississippi answered in the third inning when Riley Unroe hit a solo home run.

Tyler Spurlin (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Biloxi improved to 13-7 against Mississippi this season.