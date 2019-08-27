Harris’ single leads Fort Wayne to 1-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Fort Wayne TinCaps a 1-0 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday.

Chris Givin scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Chandler Seagle.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton reached base four times in the win.

Fort Wayne starter Efrain Contreras (6-5) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Robert Klinchock (0-1) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up one run and five hits over six innings.

The Whitecaps were held off the scoreboard for the 14th time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.