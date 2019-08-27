Rasquin’s homer leads Columbia to 3-2 win over Hickory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Walter Rasquin hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Columbia Fireflies a 3-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday.

Hickory went up 2-0 after Tyreque Reed and Kole Enright hit RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings. Columbia answered in the sixth inning when Mark Vientos hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

Brian Sharp doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Justin Lasko (4-2) got the win in relief while Tai Tiedemann (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.