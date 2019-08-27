Williams hits walk-off single in 10th, Burlington beats Beloit 1-0

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Nonie Williams hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Burlington Bees beat the Beloit Snappers 1-0 on Tuesday.

Livan Soto scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Bees had four pitchers combine to throw a no-hitter in the win. Chad Sykes (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Richard Guasch (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Snappers were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Bees' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Burlington improved to 13-5 against Beloit this season.