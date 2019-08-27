Doyle scores on fielder’s choice in 10th, Grand Junction beats Orem

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Christian Koss scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Grand Junction Rockies to a 10-8 win over the Orem Owlz on Tuesday.

Koss scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Grand Junction added insurance runs when Colin Simpson scored on an error and Brenton Doyle and Bladimir Restituyo scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, Orem scored on a home run by Caleb Scires that brought home Trent Deveaux. However, the rally ended when Gavin Hollowell got Justin Kunz to fly out to end the game.

Ezequiel Tovar singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Hollowell (3-0) got the win in relief while Darrien Williams (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

In the losing effort, Orem got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Scires homered and tripled, driving in two runs.