De Aza, Astudillo lead the way for Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Bisons 10-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Wings and a three-game winning streak for the Bisons.

Willians Astudillo homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Rochester.

Buffalo cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Jonathan Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Santiago Espinal.

Rochester answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The Red Wings sent 10 men to the plate as Ramon Flores and Tomas Telis hit two-run singles en route to the six-run lead.

The Red Wings later added a run in the sixth and two in the ninth. In the sixth, Telis hit a sacrifice fly, scoring De Aza, while Ian Miller and Astudillo both drove in a run in the ninth.

Ryan O'Rourke (4-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley (3-5) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Bisons, Espinal doubled and singled twice.