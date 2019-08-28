Conine’s double leads Lansing to 8-6 win over West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to an 8-6 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

The double by Conine started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Conine scored on an error and Tanner Kirwer got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Lugnuts added to their lead in the seventh when Ryan Gold hit a two-run triple.

West Michigan saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andre Lipcius hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Lansing lead to 8-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lansing starter Sean Wymer (8-11) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carson Lance (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

Several Whitecaps chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits.

Lansing improved to 10-4 against West Michigan this season.