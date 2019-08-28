Sports
Alvarez, Linares lead Quintana Roo to 9-1 win over Tabasco
TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Henderson Alvarez tossed a seven-hit complete game and Yordanys Linares hit a three-run home run and had two hits, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 9-1 on Wednesday.
Alvarez (4-2) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.
Up 1-0 in the second, Quintana Roo extended its lead when Yosmany Guerra hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Manuel Orduno.
The Olmecas cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brayan Quintero hit an RBI double, bringing home Gerardo Garcia.
The Tigres later added a run in the fourth and four in the seventh to put the game away.
Dennis O'Grady (2-4) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked five.
Quintana Roo improved to 9-2 against Tabasco this season.
