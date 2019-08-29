Richards hits walk-off double in eighth, Vermont beats Connecticut 3-2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kevin Richards had a walk-off double with two outs in the eighth inning, as the Vermont Lake Monsters topped the Connecticut Tigers 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Logan Davidson scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Marty Bechina and then went to third on a single by Bechina.

The double by Richards capped an improbable comeback for the Lake Monsters, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Lawrence Butler hit an RBI double earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Jose King scored on a double and Kona Quiggle scored when a runner was thrown out.

Jeferson Mejia (1-2) got the win in relief while Austin Anderson (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Connecticut won the first game 6-2 in eight innings.