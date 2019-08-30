Armenteros’ double leads Stockton over San Jose in 11 innings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Stockton Ports to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Ports and an eight-game winning streak for the Giants.

Jonah Bride scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Armenteros. Later in the inning, Stockton added an insurance run when Armenteros scored on a sacrifice fly by Robert Mullen.

Starters Brady Feigl and Matt Frisbee turned in great performances for Stockton and San Jose, respectively. Feigl went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six. Frisbee went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking two.

Eric Marinez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jesus Tona (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Kyle McPherson singled twice, also stealing a base. San Jose was held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Stockton staff recorded its 10th shutout of the year.