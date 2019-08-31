AP source: Bills release LeSean McCoy in backfield stunner

FILE - In this July 25, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy in a stunning move made as NFL teams set their 53-player rosters. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity on Saturday, Aug. 31, because the Bills have not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported McCoy being cut. AP Photo

Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn't agree with running back LeSean McCoy's assertion that he was still "The Guy" in their backfield.

A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press that the Bills have released the 31-year-old veteran in a stunning move Saturday as NFL teams set their 53-player rosters.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the cut.

McCoy has played 11 years in the league. His 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd-man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.

Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and also used a third-round pick to draft Devin Singletary. McCoy was initially considered safe after general manager Brandon Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.

Three weeks ago, McCoy expressed confidence he wasn't going anywhere.

"I've seen that," he said, referring to trade speculation. "But for the last two years, people have been saying that. If that was the case, I would've been gone."

He also dismissed questions over whether he had lost a step.

"I know who I am. I know how I play. And my teammates know that. So I mean, we'll see on Sundays," McCoy said. "I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told. And that's my every day approach."

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.

McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year in finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded.

McCoy responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 514 yards rushing and 752 yards from scrimmage.