Lopez leads Tri-City to 3-1 win over Vermont

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jairo Lopez pitched five scoreless innings, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Lopez (2-2) allowed one hit while striking out eight to get the win.

Tri-City got on the board first in the third inning when Luis Guerrero and Luis Santana hit RBI singles.

After Tri-City added a run in the fourth on a home run by Nathan Perry, the Lake Monsters cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kevin Richards hit an RBI single, bringing home Dustin Harris.

Michael Murray (3-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out five in the New York-Penn League game.