Lott’s single leads Johnson City to 7-4 win over Bristol

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) -- Todd Lott hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Bristol Pirates on Saturday.

The single by Lott scored Jhon Torres and Malcom Nunez to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 5-2, the Pirates cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Francisco Acuna hit a two-run home run.

The Cardinals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Kevin Vargas hit an RBI single and William Jimenez scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Will Guay (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ryan Troutman (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Josh Bissonette doubled and singled twice for the Pirates.