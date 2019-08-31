Katoh hits grand slam, leads Scranton/WB over Buffalo

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Gosuke Katoh hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday.

The grand slam by Katoh capped a five-run inning and gave the RailRiders an 8-4 lead after Kyle Higashioka hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Starter Nick Nelson (1-1) got the win while Thomas Pannone (3-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Roemon Fields tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Bisons.