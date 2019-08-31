Philadelphia tops Atlanta, moves into 1st place in the East

Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos assisted each other on late goals as the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 3-1 Saturday night to move into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Union (15-8-6) and Atlanta United (15-10-3) entered the game tied in points atop the conference standings. Atlanta had its four game winning streak snapped.

Przybylko gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute, finishing a cross from Santos with a hard shot that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan inside the near post.

Santos punched home a cross by Przybylko in the 88th minute, capping the scoring.

Josef Martínez gave Atlanta the lead in the second minute of first half stoppage time. Brenden Aaronson tied it for the Union in the 61st minute.

FIRE 1, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in stoppage time to help Chicago to a draw with Columbus.

Nikolic Nemanja redirected a low cross by Aleksandar Katai and Frankowski side-netted a first-timer to tie it in the fourth minute of injury time.

Kenneth Kronholm had six saves for Chicago (8-12-10).

Pedro Santos scored for the Crew (8-15-7) in the 27th minute. Eloy Room had five saves.

RAPIDS 2, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored twice and Colorado beat New York.

Lewis opened the scoring for the Rapids (8-14-6) in the 14th minute. Lewis ALSO buried a right-footed blast from the top of the penalty area in the 87th minute.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard started his MLS career for the then-MetroStars in 1998 and Saturday night was his final visit to his former club. He made three saves to record the 211th shutout of his 21-year professional career.

The Red Bulls dropped to 12-12-5.

D.C. UNITED 3, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Ola Kamara scored twice in the first half and D.C. United blanked Montreal, dealing a blow to the Impact's playoff chances.

Paul Arriola also scored for D.C. United (11-10-9). The victory ended a three-game losing skid for United, who was without suspended captain and leading scorer Wayne Rooney. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid made four saves for his 10th shutout of the season.

Evan Bush conceded three goals on four shots for the slumping Impact (11-15-4), who have lost eight of their last 11 MLS matches.

REVOLUTION 1, TORONTO FC 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored a late goal, Matt Turner had five saves, and New England played Toronto to a draw.

Bou fired a rolling right-footer into the net to make it 1-1 in the 86th minute.

New England (10-9-9) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss — 2-0 at LAFC on Aug. 3 — since May 8.

Nicolas Benezet scored from point-blank range to give Toronto (10-10-8) a lead in the 74th minute.

FC DALLAS 3, FC CINCINNATI 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored early, Michael Barrios and Zdenek Ondrasek had goals in the second half, and FC Dallas won its third straight at home.

Dallas (12-10-7) raced out to a three-goal lead against expansion Cincinnati.

Emmanuel Ledesma scored a penalty kick for FC Cincinnati (5-20-3) in the 64th minute.

SPORTING KC 1, DYNAMO 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored on a header in the 12th minute and Kansas City held on for its third win a row.

Tim Melia made five saves for his second shutout in a row and sixth of the season for Sporting KC (10-11-7).

Houston (9-15-4) extended its winless streak to seven games with six losses over that stretch.

NEW YORK CITY FC 3, WHITECAPS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita had a goal and an assist, leading New York over Vancouver.

New York (14-5-8) scored a pair of goals in a 16-minute span and won its fourth straight.

Vancouver lost its third MLS game in eight days.

Heber and Gary Mackay-Steven, an early first half substitution, also scored for New York.

Forward Yordy Reyna scored in the 64th minute for Vancouver (6-15-9).

EARTHQUAKES 3, ORLANDO CITY 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Magnus Eriksson scored the opener, Chris Wondolowski added two more before halftime, and San Jose cruised past Orlando City.

Eriksson scored in the third minute. Wondolowski made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, and added another score in the 33rd minute.

The Earthquakes (13-10-5) have won two in a row after losing three straight.

Orlando City dropped to 9-13-7.

TIMBERS 1, REAL SALT LAKE 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri scored in the 16th minute and Portland held on to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Timbers improved to 12-11-4 as they continue to jockey for a spot in the postseason. They are in the midst of a 10-game homestand at Providence Park, a result of a 12-game road trip to start the season while the stadium was renovated.

Real Salt Lake (13-11-4) hasn't won in Portland since 2017.