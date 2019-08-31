Djokovic, Federer seek US Open quarters; Gauff-McNally play

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, tosses the ball on a serve to Denis Kudla, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Novak Djokovic would be a little closer to Roger Federer's record for men's Grand Slam singles titles if he'd done better against Stan Wawrinka.

They meet Sunday for the first time since Wawrinka's victory in the 2016 U.S. Open final, with a trip to the quarterfinals going to the winner.

Wawrinka also beat Djokovic in the 2015 French Open final. The top-ranked Djokovic has 16 major titles, four behind Federer.

Federer faces No. 15 David Goffin in the fourth round, where the five-time U.S. Open champion lost last year.

Serena Williams also plays her fourth-round match, while teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally face the ninth-seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke in a second-round women's doubles match.

Daniil Medvedev then follows them onto Louis Armstrong Stadium, where the No. 5 seed was loudly booed during and after his third-round victory Friday.