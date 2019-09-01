Ramos takes 24-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

New York Mets (69-66, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-65, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-12, 3.29 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Mets -116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Wilson Ramos is riding a 24-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 27-30 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .424 this season. Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .562.

The Mets are 32-30 against NL East Division opponents. New York has hit 192 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 42, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 61 extra base hits and is batting .257. Dickerson is 15-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 149 hits and has 58 RBIs. Ramos has 18 hits and is batting .500 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (concussion).