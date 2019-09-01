Edie’s single leads Augusta to 3-2 win over Columbia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Mikey Edie hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 3-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday.

Andres Angulo scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

After Augusta scored two runs in the first inning, Columbia tied the game 2-2 after Phil Capra hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Nick Conti hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Matt Seelinger (1-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jake Simon (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.