Jones’ homer leads Round Rock to 5-3 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

The home run by Jones scored Myles Straw to give the Express a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jimmy Govern hit a solo home run.

The Express tacked on another run in the eighth when Jones hit an RBI double, driving in Chas McCormick.

Round Rock right-hander Carson LaRue (2-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Foster Griffin (8-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after he allowed four runs on just five hits over seven innings.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 10-5 against Omaha this season.