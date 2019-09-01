Rupp’s homer leads Las Vegas to 8-1 win over Tacoma

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Cameron Rupp hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 8-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.

The home run by Rupp gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead.

The Aviators later scored six runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Kyle Finnegan (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tacoma starter Sean Nolin (6-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Eric Filia doubled and singled twice for the Rainiers.