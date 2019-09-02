Thompson, Mendoza spur Great Falls to 4-1 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza had three hits and scored two runs, and Sean Thompson allowed just seven hits over 8 1/3 innings as the Great Falls Voyagers topped the Billings Mustangs 4-1 on Monday.

Thompson (3-7) allowed one run while striking out six to get the win.

Great Falls started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Mendoza advanced to second on a single by Luis Curbelo, went to third on an error, and then scored on a single by Luis Mieses.

After Great Falls added three runs, the Mustangs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Callihan hit an RBI single, scoring Quincy McAfee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miguel Medrano (3-4) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits while striking out one in the Pioneer League game.