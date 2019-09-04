Abreu leads Quad Cities over Cedar Rapids 4-1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Wilyer Abreu had two hits and two RBI as the Quad Cities River Bandits topped the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-1 on Wednesday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Cedar Rapids tied it up when Tyler Webb hit a solo home run.

After Quad Cities added a run in the fifth when Alex McKenna scored on an error, the River Bandits added to their lead in the eighth inning when Abreu hit a two-run double.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Quad Cities' Valente Bellozo and Cedar Rapids' Luis Rijo delivered great starts. Bellozo (1-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out six and walked two. Rijo (5-9) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six to take the tough loss in the Midwest League game.