Crawford leads Tulsa to 3-1 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Leo Crawford allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Arkansas Travelers in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Crawford (3-0) allowed one run while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Arkansas tied it up when Jordan Cowan hit an RBI single, scoring Jarred Kelenic.

Tulsa answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to take the lead. Jeter Downs and Connor Wong hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Justin Dunn (9-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 22-10 against Tulsa this season.