South Bend beats Bowling Green 7-4

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Brennen Davis scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 7-4 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Cole Roederer hit an RBI single and Fidel Mejia drew a bases-loaded walk.

Brendan King (6-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joel Peguero (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

South Bend improved to 12-6 against Bowling Green this season.