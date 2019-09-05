Knehr, Rosario lead Lake Elsinore to 6-6 win over Rancho Cuca.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Reiss Knehr pitched a complete game and Eguy Rosario had six hits and two RBI, as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-6 on Thursday.

Knehr went 10 innings, allowing four runs and 12 hits. He also struck out 16 and walked four.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Rancho Cuca. took the lead when Dillon Paulson hit a two-run double.

Trailing 6-4, the Storm tied the game in the eighth inning when Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias hit RBI singles.

Several Quakes chipped in at the plate, as six players collected at least two hits. Jacob Amaya singled eight times, scoring four runs.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 22-10 against Lake Elsinore this season.