Washington spoils Ogunbowale’s record game, secures top seed

Emma Meesseman scored 23 of her 25 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 86-73 on Friday night to spoil rookie Arike Ogunbowale's record-tying fourth straight game with 30-plus points.

Washington (25-8) clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after the game when Chicago beat Connecticut in overtime. The Mystics, winners of 11 of their last 12 games, and the Sun each secured a double-bye into the semifinals.

Ogunbowale scored 30 points to reach the mark for the fifth time this season, moving past Odyssey Sims for second on the WNBA list. Maya Moore opened the 2014 season with four straight 30-plus games and finished with 12.

LaToya Sanders and Elena Delle Donne each scored 16 points for Washington. Meesseman made 10 of 13 shots in the first half, reached 2,000 career points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kristi Toliver missed her 10th straight game due to a bone bruise on her right knee.

Dallas (10-23) has lost seven of its last eight games. Ogunbowale has 17 20-point games this season, including 10 in a row, to tie Cappie Pondexter and Tamika Catchings for the rookie record.