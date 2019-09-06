Pache hits grand slam, leads Gwinnett over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Cristian Pache hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 10-6 win over the Columbus Clippers on Friday. The Clippers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The grand slam by Pache capped a five-run inning and gave the Stripers a 10-0 lead after Sean Kazmar hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Columbus cut the deficit to 10-6 behind two-run homers by Connor Marabell and Bobby Bradley.

John Ryan Murphy homered and singled, driving home three runs for Gwinnett.

Gwinnett right-hander Kyle Wright (12-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shao-Ching Chiang (9-10) took the loss in the International League game after allowing eight runs and five hits over two innings.