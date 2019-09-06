Sports
Stronach scores winning run in 10th, Tri-City beats Spokane 3-2 in walk-off finish
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Sean Guilbe drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Spokane Indians 3-2 on Friday.
Jack Stronach scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Logan Driscoll and then went to third on a single by Driscoll.
The Indians tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when David Garcia hit an RBI single, driving in Kellen Strahm as part of a two-run inning.
Reliever Angel Acevedo (2-5) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Nic Laio (4-2) retired one batter by strikeout in the Northwest League game.
The Indians left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.
Comments