Johnson, Nacero spur Idaho Falls to 7-0 win over Great Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Kember Nacero had three hits and scored two runs, and Bryar Johnson allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Great Falls Voyagers 7-0 on Saturday.

Johnson (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

In the bottom of the first, Idaho Falls grabbed the lead on a double by Jimmy Govern that scored Nacero and Tyler Tolbert. The Chukars then added four runs in the second and a run in the seventh. In the second, Rhett Aplin hit an RBI single, scoring Nacero, while Isaiah Henry hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Avery Weems (4-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Voyagers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Chukars' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.