Kirilloff’s single leads Pensacola to 10-5 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Alex Kirilloff hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 10-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

The single by Kirilloff started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Pensacola scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Jose Miranda.

Jonathan Cheshire (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nate Griep (6-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Shuckers, Jake Gatewood homered and singled, driving in three runs.