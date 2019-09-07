Yerzy hits walk-off homer, Hillsboro beats Tri-City 5-3

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Andy Yerzy hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-3 on Saturday.

Earlier in the inning, Jesus Marriaga hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dominic Canzone to cut the Tri-City lead to 3-2.

The Hops scored one run in the eighth before Tri-City answered in the next half-inning when Jack Stronach hit an RBI double, bringing home Kelvin Melean to take a 3-1 lead.

Brennan Malone (1-0) got the win in relief while Dan Dallas (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.