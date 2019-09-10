Mkhitaryan unbothered by massive pay cut after joining Roma

FILE - In this July 23, 2019 file photo, then Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, left, reaches for the ball against Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez during an International Champions Cup soccer match, in Landover, Md. Mkhitaryan was presented at Roma on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. AP Photo

Deadline-day signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he didn't even think twice about a massive salary reduction before joining Roma in a loan deal from Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan says, "I got a call from my agent and I wanted to come, because it was a great opportunity for me. I didn't even have a discussion with my agent about money."

Speaking at Mkhitaryan's presentation on Tuesday, Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi stressed that the attacking midfielder accepted reduced pay.

Mkhitaryan will reportedly earn 3 million euros ($3.3 million) this season with 1 million euros in potential bonuses — less than half of what he was making at Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan says dwindling playing time at Arsenal spurred the move: "Maybe I was not fitting so well in English football, so I think a change was good. ... The last month at Arsenal I was not getting pleasure, so that's why I said it was better to come to Roma and to get happy and to get the pleasure from playing football again."