Bradley’s homer leads Columbus to 8-3 win over Durham

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Bobby Bradley hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to an 8-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday.

The home run by Bradley scored Ka'ai Tom and Bradley Zimmer to give the Clippers a 3-0 lead.

The Bulls cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Kevin Padlo and Dalton Kelly hit back-to-back home runs.

The Clippers later added four runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Tom hit a three-run home run and Andrew Velazquez hit a solo home run, while Zimmer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Connor Marabell in the eighth.

Columbus right-hander Michael Peoples (12-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose De Leon (3-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

Padlo homered and singled twice for the Bulls. Kelly homered and singled twice.