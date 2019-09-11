Oakland takes on Houston in division matchup

Oakland Athletics (85-60, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (95-51, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (11-9, 4.08 ERA) Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 5.33 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West opponents Houston and Oakland will play on Wednesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Astros are 47-16 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has hit 252 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with 35, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Athletics are 34-28 against division opponents. Oakland has hit 230 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the club with 32, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 21-7. Tanner Roark notched his 10th victory and Sean Murphy went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Oakland. Wade Miley took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .581. George Springer is 8-for-22 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 72 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Matt Olson is 11-for-35 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).