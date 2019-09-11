Cincinnati to visit Seattle Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds (67-78, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-86, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.75 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (14-11, 4.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 30-40 in home games. Seattle has slugged .432 this season. Dan Vogelbach leads the team with a mark of .464.

The Reds are 27-43 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.21, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.64. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Dan Altavilla earned his first victory and Kyle Seager went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Amir Garrett took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is batting .213. Seager is 8-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .566. Aristides Aquino is 7-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .212 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Reds: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).