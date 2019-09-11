Griner leaves game with leg injury

Phoenix center Brittney Griner left the Mercury's first-round playoff game against Chicago early in the second quarter Wednesday night after injuring her left knee.

Griner was setting a screen and was called for an offensive foul. Chicago guard Allie Quigley appeared to have her knee go into the Phoenix center's knee on the play. She was helped back to the locker room by Diana Taurasi, who missed the game because of a hamstring injury. Griner had six points, three rebounds and a block before she left with 8:18 left in the second quarter.

Eighth-seeded Phoenix has gone 6-0 in the single-elimination format since the WNBA changed its playoffs in 2016.