Adames leads Sacramento over Round Rock 4-2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cristhian Adames homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Round Rock Express 4-2 on Wednesday.

Round Rock tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Nick Tanielu hit an RBI double, driving in Taylor Jones.

Sacramento answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Adames hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Express saw their comeback attempt come up short after Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the Sacramento lead to 4-2.

Dan Winkler (1-1) got the win in relief while Brendan McCurry (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.