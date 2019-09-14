Rodriguez, Red Sox to take on Nola, Phillies on Saturday

Boston Red Sox (77-70, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-70, third in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (17-6, 3.73 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-5, 3.70 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Phillies are 43-33 in home games. Philadelphia is slugging .430 as a unit. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .504 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Red Sox are 41-31 on the road. Boston has slugged .473, good for fourth in in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .569 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and has 102 RBIs. Realmuto is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 183 hits and is batting .314. Mookie Betts is 15-for-36 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).