Blackman, Central Arkansas beat Abilene Christian 31-30

Carlos Blackman scored two touchdowns, including a 3-yard run to give Central Arkansas its first lead with 1:30 to play, and the Bears beat Abilene Christian 31-30 on Saturday night.

Blackman finished with eight carries for 16 yards and added a career-high 12 receptions for 82 yards and a TD. The senior running back came into the game with 35 career catches.

Breylin Smith was 36-of-53 passing for 367 yards and Lujuan Winningham had 119 yards receiving and a score on six receptions for Central Arkansas (3-0).

Smith hit Blackman for a 10-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter and BeSean McCoy ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 17-all. Blair Zepeda — whose 42-yard field goal in the second quarter was the first of his career — hit a 51-yarder fewer than 90 seconds later and Luke Anthony's 20-yard TD pass to Tyrese White gave ACU (1-2) a 27-17 lead with 11:07 remaining. Smith hit Winningham for a 20-yard score 58 seconds later and Zepeda added a 33-yard field goal to make it 30-24 with 5:28. Blackman's go-ahead TD run capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive.

Zepeda's 46-yard attempt with 35 seconds left fell short.

Juan Jackson, a 2018 first-team all-Southland Conference selection at defensive back for Central Arkansas, was ejected after a targeting foul midway through the fourth quarter.

Luke Anthony was 24 of 41 for 322 yards and a score and Tracy James had 21 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns for ACU.