Diamondbacks host Reds, aim to build on Kelly’s solid performance

Cincinnati Reds (69-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-73, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-12, 4.55 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 2.66 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks -144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Diamondbacks are 37-34 on their home turf. Arizona has hit 208 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 34, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Reds have gone 29-45 away from home. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.19, Trevor Bauer leads the staff with a mark of 4.64. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 1-0. Merrill Kelly secured his 11th victory and Nick Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a triple for Arizona. Anthony DeSclafani registered his ninth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 182 hits and has 91 RBIs. Ahmed is 6-for-31 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 68 extra base hits and is batting .268. Freddy Galvis is 5-for-29 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).