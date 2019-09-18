Judge takes himself off Jerry Sandusky resentencing case

The judge handling the pending re-sentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is taking himself off the case, citing an unspecified recent action by the attorney general's office.

Judge John Foradora signed an order Wednesday announcing he's recused himself and directing Centre County court officials to request another judge be appointed.

Foradora is a Jefferson County common pleas court jurist brought in to handle Sandusky's resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.

A state prosecutor and Sandusky's defense lawyer both signed a document Monday that said Foradora should step aside because of "an action" that was initiated by the attorney general's office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That document describes the action as "separate, distinct and wholly unrelated to" the Sandusky case.

A message left for Foradora wasn't returned.