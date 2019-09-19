Seattle seeks series sweep of Pittsburgh

Seattle Mariners (64-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-87, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 5.46 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.52 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle can secure a series sweep over Pittsburgh with a win.

The Pirates are 31-43 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .322.

The Mariners are 31-46 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .284. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-1. Tommy Milone earned his fourth victory and Tom Murphy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Dario Agrazal took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 116 RBIs and is batting .275. Cole Tucker is 6-for-18 with two doubles, three triples and an RBI over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is batting .213. Shed Long has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .257 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).