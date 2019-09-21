Rockies take 3-game skid into matchup with Dodgers

Colorado Rockies (66-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (99-55, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-6, 6.23 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-3, 3.15 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 44-24 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 264 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 45, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 30-41 in division play. Colorado has slugged .457, good for second in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 41 home runs. The Dodgers won the last meeting 12-5. Clayton Kershaw earned his 15th victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Peter Lambert took his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 110 RBIs and is batting .304. Corey Seager is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 79 extra base hits and is batting .320. Arenado is 14-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .289 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).