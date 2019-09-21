Rays take on the Red Sox in division matchup

Boston Red Sox (80-73, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-63, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Travis Lakins (0-1, 4.58 ERA) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.03 ERA)

LINE: Rays -177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 39-29 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.70, Charlie Morton leads the staff with a mark of 3.15.

The Red Sox are 33-37 against the rest of their division. Boston has slugged .468, good for fourth in in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Diego Castillo notched his fourth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Trevor Kelley registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 88 RBIs and is batting .286. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-27 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 84 extra base hits and is slugging .551. Christian Vazquez is 9-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: (thumb), Sam Travis: (head), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), J.D. Martinez: (groin).