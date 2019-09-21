Gary boots Campbell past Davidson in a thriller, 31-29

Colin Gary kicked a 50-yard field goal with six seconds left to lift Campbell past previously unbeaten Davidson, 31-29 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

Tyler Phelps hit Jalen Staples with a 19-yard touchdown pass with :23 left in the game and Pat Tabor ran for the two-point conversion to put Davidson on front, 29-28.

Starting at their own 38 with :23 left the Camels moved 29 yards, with an assist from a costly 10-yard Davidson holding penalty, to set up the game-winning field goal.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw 42-yards to Jalen Kelsey for a touchdown to give Campbell (2-1) a 28-14 lead with 5:17 left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Eli Turner capped an eight play, 72-yard drive with 2:43 left and, after holding the Camels to a three-and-out, moved 84 yards in three plays to put the Wildcats (3-1) in front.

Williams threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Campbell on 17-of-25 passing.

Jorell Story carried 15 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and Wesley Duggar added 20 carries for 108 yards as Davidson ran for 413 yards.