Hokit’s late TDs help Fresno St. beat Sacramento St. 20-12

Josh Hokit scored three times, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, and Fresno State pulled away in the closing minutes to beat Sacramento State 34-20 on Saturday night.

Hokit finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and his 14-yard TD reception in the first quarter opened the scoring. Jorge Reyna was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.

Hokit scored on a 2-yard run and, after Asa Fuller missed the extra point, the Bulldogs (1-2) led 20-12 with 14:56 to play. Less than three minutes later, Sacramento State tied it for the first time when Kevin Thomson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bailey and BJ Perkinson ran in the 2-point conversion. Fresno State answered with an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by Reyna's 7-yard scoring strike to Derrion Grim and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Hokit scored on a 14-yard run to make it 34-20 with 2:17 remaining.

Thomson was 22-of-41 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-2).

Fresno State limited the Hornets to 12 yards rushing on 17 carries.