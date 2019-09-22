White Sox, streaking Jimenez set for matchup against Tigers

Chicago White Sox (68-86, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-109, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (9-14, 5.44 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (8-11, 4.54 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -105; over/under is 9 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago's Jimenez puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Tigers.

The Tigers are 20-48 against the rest of their division. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with an OBP of .345.

The White Sox are 34-34 in division games. Chicago ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .260 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .335. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Ivan Nova earned his 11th victory and Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Tyler Alexander took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Victor Reyes is 11-for-40 with a double, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 120 RBIs and is batting .280. Yoan Moncada has 20 hits and is batting .455 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .318 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).