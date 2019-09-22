Koback runs for 228 yards, 3 TDs; Toledo beat Colorado St.

Bryant Koback had 19 carries for a career-high 228 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Toledo held on to beat Colorado State 41-35 on Saturday night.

Mitchell Guadagni passed for 111 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Koback, and ran for 119 yards and a score on 12 carries for Toledo. Shakif Seymour added 14 carries for 70 yards, including a 35-yard run on fourth-and-1 with that made it first-and-goal and led to an Evan Davis field goal that capped the scoring with 31 seconds to play.

Patrick O'Brien hit Trey McBride for 29 yards on the next play from scrimmage to move into Rockets territory and eventually moved Colorado State to the 25 with two seconds remaining. On the next play, he connected with EJ Scott who was stopped at the 2 by Tycen Anderson and Saeed Holt.

O'Brien was 32-of-52 passing for 405 yards and hit Warren Jackson, who finished with 12 receptions for 132 yards, for a 6-yard TD. Marvin Kinsey Jr. had 23 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado State (1-3).

The Rams had 694 total yards, compared to 547 for Toledo, but were stopped deep in Rockets territory at the end of each half.