Lee lifts Islanders past Red Wings in OT

New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) scores an overtime goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) during a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y. AP Photo

Anders Lee scored his first goal of the preseason at 4:31 of overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings in Uniondale, New York, on Monday night.

Lee also had an assist and Jordan Eberle had two goals. Mathew Barzal and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 21 shots.

Michael Rasmussen and Evgeny Svechnikov scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard had 40 saves.

Earlier in the day, Islanders held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new arena at Belmont Park, which is expected to open for the 2021-22 season. During the ceremony, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced seven games were being moved from Brooklyn's Barclays Center to the Nassau Coliseum, bringing the split to 28 games at the Coliseum and 13 in Brooklyn.

BRUINS BOUNCE FLYERS IN OT

In Boston, Jake DeBrusk's goal 2:35 into overtime powered the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers

Jakub Lauko, Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins. Marchand also had an assist, and David Backes and David Pastrnak each had two. Tuukka Rask made 16 saves in the first two periods, and Dan Vladar had 14 the rest of the way.

Travis Konecny, Carsen Twarynski, and Connor Bunnaman scored for Philadelphia, and Brian Elliott made 18 saves.