Orioles, streaking Mancini set for matchup with Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (51-106, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-93, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (6-14, 4.89 ERA) Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (1-0, 5.79 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays -137; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore's Mancini puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 30-41 against AL East teams. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .238 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .276.

The Orioles are 21-50 in division games. Baltimore is slugging .414 as a unit. Trey Mancini leads the team with a slugging percentage of .530. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-10. Jason Adam notched his third victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Ryan Eades took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .463. Cavan Biggio is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Austin Hays is 13-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).